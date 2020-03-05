Dubuque Community Schools officials have selected a contractor to add a career and technical education space to the district’s Alta Vista Campus.
School board members this week voted to award a $1.49 million construction contract to Conlon Construction Co.. The total project cost is expected to be about $1.65 million.
Officials have said that the approximately 5,000-square-foot addition will include spaces for woodworking and construction classes and the school’s makerspace.
They also plan to remodel the main office and improve security at the main entrance.
The district received five bids on the project, of which Conlon was the lowest.
Officials aim to have the project completed in December.