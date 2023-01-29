A Dubuque sex offender recently pleaded guilty and his now-wife was sentenced in relation to letting the man live with her child, despite prohibitions against doing so.
Tobey J. Hines, 38, entered the plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of sex offender registration violation-second or subsequent offense.
If a plea deal is accepted, an additional charge of sex offender registration violation, as well as a related child endangerment charge, would be dismissed. Hines's sentencing hearing is set for March 6.
Christina A. Roberts, 36, recently was sentenced to two years of probation by Associate Judge Robert Richter after pleading guilty to a charge of child endangerment.
Court documents state that Hines reported to authorities on Aug. 23 that he was living with Roberts and that Roberts' then-5-year-old was living with her grandmother.
The child's grandmothers told authorities that the child was not living with them, documents state, and Roberts eventually admitted that the child was living with her and Hines. Roberts knew Hines is a registered sex offender.
Hines told authorities that he would move, and he reported doing so in September.
But an Iowa Department of Human Services investigator received a tip later in the month that Hines still lived with Roberts and the child. Interviewed at school, the child reported living with Roberts and Hines and that the two had gotten married.
Hines, then 19, was convicted in Dubuque County in 2004 of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse of a girl age 14 to 17.