MANCHESTER, Iowa — Manchester City Council members recently approved the first reading for ordinances that would require developers to obtain a certificate of occupancy and that would allow driveways to be 6 feet wider than currently allowed.
Unlike resolutions, which can be passed at a single meeting, ordinances require a public hearing and three readings before they can be adopted.
A proposed new chapter in city code would require a certificate of occupancy being issued before the occupation of a new structure.
City Manager Tim Vick said the issue has been discussed for several years, with banks and commercial lenders playing a role.
“The certificate of occupancy means we have gone through and done our final inspection and verified that the property is in compliance with our building code and zoning code and meets its proper use requirements within the district they are operating out of,” he said.
As for the driveway issue, Vick said staff has had several conversations regarding maximum driveway widths with developers, who are building more with three-car garages.
Manchester’s rules state driveways cannot be more than 30 feet wide, but in some new houses, the garage is wider than that.
“We’ve looked at some different ordinances and determined that a 36-foot maximum width would address 80 to 90% of these properties,” Vick said.
He added that there is a restriction that homeowners cannot pave more than 30% of their front yard and that the driveway has to line up with the existing garage.