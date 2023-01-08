Christmas looked a little different this year for Viktoriia Slyvka.
In accordance with the Orthodox Christian calendar, her family usually celebrates the holiday on Jan. 7 instead of Dec. 25. Saturday marked her first time celebrating the holiday in the U.S., after moving to Dubuque three months ago from her home country of Ukraine to escape the fear and unrest caused by the Russian invasion.
“Christmas is a very special idea and holiday for my family,” she said. “We had a lot of traditions, and I inherited those things. … Here, it’s a different atmosphere, different location and different people, but we are trying to make it as close as possible to the holiday in Ukraine.”
Slyvka celebrated the holiday and shared her story Saturday with a group of about 50 people who attended the Christmas in Ukraine fundraiser at Convivium Urban Farmstead in Dubuque. A portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold went to Ukrainian Society of Eastern Iowa for the purchase of humanitarian aid and medical supplies for those affected by the Russian invasion.
The meal featured Ukrainian staples Kutya porridge, mushroom “yushka” soup and a drinkable dessert called kysil. There was also traditional music and a silent auction in which people could bid on items from Ukraine such as a bottle of wine or soap made by Ukrainian children.
Convivium owner Leslie Shalabi said the event was meant to rally support for those directly affected by the Russian invasion while also teaching attendees about a culture different from their own.
“Our mission at Convivium is to improve life through food, so I think this is just the perfect melding of those two ideas,” Shalabi said ahead of the event. “... We want people to remember the humanity (of those affected by the war). We see and read about the war, but these are also people going about their lives and celebrating Christmas just like we are (here in the U.S.).”
Tasha Rosenbaum, of Dubuque, heard about the event from a friend who works at Convivium. She wanted to check it out to try new foods and learn about Ukrainian traditions.
“I’m really looking forward to the food, to be honest, to see what they do differently,” she said. “And I was curious to learn about the Ukrainian culture. I don’t know anything about how they celebrate the holidays, and it seemed like a cool way to raise money for the effort.”
The Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which is not aligned with the Russian Church, agreed this year to allow members to observe the holiday on Dec. 25, instead of the traditional celebration of Jan. 7. Many did so, while others held onto the traditional timeline.
Slyvka said this year likely marks her last time celebrating Christmas in January. Like many Ukrainians, she is considering moving her own celebration to Dec. 25 to break from Russian tradition.
Taras Slyvka, Viktoriia’s brother, said Ukrainian Society of Eastern Iowa wanted to put on the event on such a significant day to keep up awareness for the war effort and let residents of Dubuque know that there are people in their own community who have been directly affected.
“We just wanted people in Dubuque to know that we’re here, we’re doing things like this and that they can help,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.