Dubuque Community Schools leaders seek to relieve pressure on crowded Hempstead High School parking lots by adding more parking spots on campus.
Officials plan to add 70 parking spots this year to help make up for spaces lost due to the construction of a new pool addition, said Bill Burkhart, the district’s manager of buildings and grounds.
“The more spaces we can provide for the students there on our campus, the better for everybody,” Burkhart said. “Especially as inclement weather rolls in, people are going to be happy to be able to park closer.”
For more than a year, parking at Hempstead has been particularly tight as construction work on the pool and addition occupied 172 spots on campus. Of those, 63 are expected to be returned to service as construction is finished this year.
Before construction of the pool began, Hempstead had 721 parking spots for students and staff. There are more than 1,600 students and about 260 staff at the school this year.
“Even before our project, we had students on the waiting list (for a parking permit), so we knew that was not going to help that situation,” Hempstead Principal Lee Kolker said.
The parking project aims to return the number of available spots close to what it was before the pool construction, Burkhart said.
New parking spaces will be added along the bus drive and in the green space near Pennsylvania Avenue and the school’s main entrance, where the marquee and Man O’ War sculpture are located now, Burkhart said. The marquee and sculpture will be removed and possibly relocated.
“We’re trying to pick up every parking space we can,” Burkhart said. “This is quite a few spots.”
This year, Dubuque City Council members have approved parking restrictions on a growing number of nearby streets following complaints from neighbors and added 25 parking spaces at Usha Park to provide more space for student parking. The 8-acre park is just west of Hempstead on Pennsylvania Avenue, across Rosemont Street and to the rear of the Glenwood Court subdivision.
Kolker said school officials have worked closely with neighbors to address their concerns. However, the additional parking spaces will help, he said, noting that with restrictions on additional streets, students have been parking farther away.
“It’ll help pull 70 cars a little closer, so any time we can do that, that’s helpful,” he said.
Burkhart said officials have looked for ways to add parking spaces at Hempstead since the pool project started and before neighbors raised their concerns this year.
He said he would like to see work start on the additional parking spots by the end of October. If the weather cooperates, the project could be completed by late November or early December.
The parking expansion is expected to cost about $80,000.
Matthew Rhomberg and Justin Burgess, both Hempstead juniors, said parking is tight on campus. While both have tried to secure on-campus parking permits, neither has been successful.
This year, the two each paid $50 to park at a nearby apartment complex. The arrangement works fairly well when the weather is nice, though dealing with the elements can be challenging.
“Last year, in the wintertime, every day was tough,” Justin said.
The two said they think added parking will help students, though the school lots likely still will fill up.
“I guess it won’t be as bad because right now, it’s bad,” Matthew said.