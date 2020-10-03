For Peosta, Iowa, resident Kennie Harris, there is one moment in particular that underscores the benefits of volunteering in 2020.
On a spring day earlier this year, Harris jumped into her car after spending multiple hours volunteering at the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens.
A news report on her car radio provided an update on the latest developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic. It snapped Harris back into reality.
“When I heard that report, it made me realize that I had forgotten about the pandemic for the past few hours,” she recalled. “And that is really what volunteering has done. It has kept me busy and kept my mind off of things.”
For many tri-state residents, however, efforts to volunteer their time and give back to the community have been complicated in the face of the ongoing pandemic.
Multiple nonprofits have observed a decline in volunteers, many of whom have opted to take a hiatus from their work instead of risking exposure to the virus. Other organizations have taken it upon themselves to limit volunteers.
At Hospice of Dubuque, officials decided to suspend their volunteer program in March.
Executive Director Lavonne Noel said it was a difficult but necessary decision made in the best interests of both the patients and volunteers.
About 130 local residents volunteer with the hospice program in a typical year, about half of whom are actively working with the nonprofit at any given time.
Noel emphasized that the organization’s professional staff is still serving patients. However, the group of dedicated volunteers usually enhances the nonprofit’s services and improves the patient experience.
That boost is absent in 2020.
“They offer companionship for hospice patients, and they also provide a break and a bit of a respite for family members,” Noel said. “Having that extra visitor offers a lot of support.”
MAJOR CHANGES
At many organizations, the pandemic has fundamentally changed the volunteer experience.
Presentation Lantern Center, located at 900 Jackson St. in Dubuque, provides adult immigrants with advocacy, hospitality and educational opportunities.
Executive Director Megan Ruiz said the nonprofit closed its doors in early March, but emphasized that it is still providing services. She noted that many volunteers have adapted to the new realities, using virtual platforms to communicate with their students.
Despite this flexibility, the pandemic has led to difficulties.
Two key volunteer demographics — college students and senior citizens — have declined this year.
Ruiz said that many college students have stepped away from tutoring at the center and focused on other projects. Many senior citizens, meanwhile, have stopped volunteering because they are staying home and helping their grandchildren navigate virtual learning.
For those who remain, the absence of in-person communication has altered the experience.
“Before we had to close down, we were like a big family,” Ruiz said. “There were a lot of people that didn’t have any immediate family or extended family and this was one of their main places to go socialize. This has been really hard on them.”
Tom Van Gelder, director of the United Churches of Galena Food Pantry, said the pandemic has at times complicated efforts to carry out the organization’s mission.
For multiple months, stretching from the beginning of spring into the early summer, clients were not permitted to go inside the pantry, Van Gelder explained.
So, volunteers had to prepare boxes of food for each of the clients and haul them outside, where the recipients could ultimately pick them up.
“It required twice as many volunteer hours as normal,” he said. “Luckily, we have a very solid, core group of volunteers. They just knew there were going to be some long days for the whole crew.”
SENSE OF PURPOSE
At the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, the pandemic has actually led to an increase in volunteers.
Executive Director Sandi Helgerson said the organization has about 300 volunteers in a typical year. In 2020, that number has risen to around 350.
Many have been drawn by the opportunity to volunteer while staying safe and keeping their distance from others.
“We have 55 acres of land,” Helgerson said. “People can spread out here and still stay involved in the community.”
Harris typically spends about 20 hours per week volunteering at the arboretum, where she designs annual flower beds and ensures that plants are continuing to thrive.
She has noticed a growing number of volunteers and visitors to the grounds this year, a phenomenon she attributes to the dearth of other recreational and volunteering options in 2020.
For Harris, volunteering is more than just a welcome distraction. It also creates a sense of purpose.
“It’s something you can do that makes you feel useful,” she said.