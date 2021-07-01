CUBA CITY, Wis. — After learning that a popular rural Cuba City swimming pool could require up to $150,000 to upgrade following a fire at an adjacent golf and supper club, its owners and two municipalities that help finance its operations are closing the aquatic facility.
The Cole Acres Board of Directors, City of Cuba City and Village of Benton announced this week their decision to cease funding for the 52-year-old Cole Acres Swimming Pool.
“We tried to explore all options to keep the pool,” said Board President Scott Freiburger. “But how much can you spend on a pool that’s at the end of its life?”
The swimming pool, located next to the Cole Acres clubhouse at 7617 County Road J, is owned by the club’s members, but its board turned over operations in 1990 to Benton resident Chuck Voight, who also oversaw maintenance and staffing.
Cuba City and Benton provided annual contributions of about $10,000 and $5,000, respectively.
“We would end up in the black every year at the end of August,” Voight said.
In May, a fire burned through the Cole Acres clubhouse, where the pumps for the pool were located. While the pumps and equipment went unscathed, the surrounding structure had to be demolished.
Voight hoped that the existing equipment could be incorporated into a new clubhouse, which the board intends to complete in 2022.
But pool consultants indicated that doing so would require costly upgrades to bring the facility into compliance with existing state code, which included new mechanical equipment, fencing, decking and piping along with a new bathhouse.
The vessel was able to operate in its current condition because it enjoyed a “grandfathered” status that exempted it from upgrades following state code revisions.
The municipalities and board determined that the $125,000 to $150,000 that it would take to improve the pool is cost-prohibitive.
“We hate to see it go, but that was more than we could handle,” said Benton Village President Gary McCrea.
He said the village board is considering creating a shuttle service to transport swimmers to the nearest facilities in Platteville or Shullsburg.
Platteville officials recently authorized city staff to sell Platteville Aquatic Center season pool passes to residents living in the Benton and Cuba City school districts at a Platteville resident rate in 2021.
Cuba City Mayor John Van De Wiel could not be reached for comment.
Voight said he is disappointed that the 30 to 50 children who attended swimming lessons will not visit Cole Acres this summer, nor the roughly 10 teens who lifeguarded. Neither will the morning lap swimmers, nor afternoon water aerobics participants.
“We really tried to serve the community as much as we possibly could,” Voight said.