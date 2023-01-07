Karla Krapfl
Karla Krapfl is president of Table Mound Neighborhood Association, a group of Table Mound Mobile Home Park residents who say they are opposed to uneven rent hikes and other management practices by park owner Impact Communities.

 Dave Kettering

In recent months, Table Mound Mobile Home Park resident Karla Krapfl said, some of her neighbors have simply packed up their things and left.

“People just leave their keys and walk out the door,” Krapfl said. “They’re done fighting.”

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

wieds02@gmail.com

I once looked into a place in Alpine Park, but decided against it because the lot rent was way more than the property tax I am paying on my house. That lot rent has increased considerably over the last 4 years since I looked. The longer it takes our state government to do something will be way to late.

Who Knows
Who Knows

Squeeze them turnips dry.

longbow1964@yahoo.com

Don't expect any help from the Republican's. They only care about the wealthy even if it means hurting vulnerable Iowans.

