DOYLESTOWN, Pa. — Daman Smoot wanted what his roommate Adam Brundage had: A new car, a townhouse in Quakertown, Pa., money in the bank.
That jealousy turned to rage in October 2004, when Smoot took a baseball bat to Brundage's head during an argument, then suffocated the 26-year-old father of two before burying him in a Hilltown Township quarry, court records say.
The disappearance of the Sabula, Iowa, native remained unsolved until this month, when Smoot, already serving prison time for an unrelated domestic abuse case, confessed to the killing and led police to Brundage's body.
At a news conference this week in Doylestown, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said Smoot coveted Brundage's lifestyle so much that he killed the man, "and he assumed his life, in a way."
Brundage, a father of two, "didn't have a funeral, no grave marker, no epitaph … for 15 years," Weintraub said. "I'm very proud to say he will now be returned to his family for a proper burial."
Smoot, 36, was charged Tuesday with one count of criminal homicide in Brundage's death. As part of a plea deal that was contingent on him confessing and revealing the location of Brundage's remains, Smoot is expected to plead guilty to third-degree murder and be sentenced to 20 to 40 years in a state prison.
An arrest affidavit says Smoot confessed to hitting Brundage in the head with a baseball bat during an argument at Smoot's workplace, the Haines and Kibblehouse Quarry. The pair had gone to get sand for a grading project at Brundage's house.
Smoot told police he covered Brundage's mouth and nose until he was sure he was dead, then buried the body in the quarry. The remains were recovered this week after Smoot gave directions on where to find them.
According to the affidavit, the dormant case was reopened in April. Police asked for the public's help and used "countless investigative resources" to further the investigation.
"We pressed and pressed and pressed," Weintraub said. "A lot of good, old-fashioned police work."
On Jan. 9, investigators confronted Smoot with unspecified evidence. Smoot's court-appointed attorney, Keith Williams, was by his side.
"He decided he wanted to unburden his soul and confess to this murder," Williams said after the news conference. "The Daman Smoot of 2020 is not the Daman Smoot of 2004."
Weintruab said Brundage's family is relieved to have some closure.
"They have their son back. They have their father back," he said.
Brundage — described in the affidavit as a reclusive man who loved to read, collected coins and was "very attached" to his two cats — was last seen Oct. 1, 2004, at his workplace, Applegate Farms, an organic food warehouse in Milford Township.
Smoot was Brundage's roommate at 5 Glen Meadow Court in Quakertown. The men had not known each other for very long before Smoot moved in, Weintraub said. Court records say Smoot was living alone in the townhouse and driving Brundage's car weeks after the disappearance and gave conflicting accounts of Brundage's whereabouts.
The affidavit says Smoot spoke to Brundage's stepmother, Donna Brundage, three times Nov. 12, 2004, first telling her that Brundage had gone to Wisconsin because he was wanted on an arrest warrant, then saying he had gone because he had cancer. He later told her Brundage had gone to West Virginia for drug rehabilitation.
On the same day, he told Quakertown police that Brundage left the area because he owed child support and had gone to Iowa, then West Virginia.
Though Smoot had long been suspected in Brundage's disappearance, police never had enough evidence to link him to a crime, Weintraub said. Without Smoot's assistance, Brundage's body likely would remain hidden, since investigators focused their search on a farm in a "completely different location," Weintraub said.
Smoot worked at the quarry as a heavy machine operator. Police believe he used heavy equipment to conceal Brundage's body and was able to find it again because it was near a telephone pole that was at the quarry in 2004.
The quarry's owner's cooperated with the dayslong search, Weintraub said, and kept the operation quiet so detectives would not be disturbed.
Smoot is being held on $1 million bail. He already waived his preliminary hearing and will appear in county court this year.