GALENA, Ill. -- After supplying prepackaged boxes of food for three months, Galena Food Pantry will return to its standard operation on Thursday, June 11, with modifications to comply with COVID-19 protocols.
Distribution of food takes place from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month in the lower level of Illinois Bank & Trust’s Gear Street location. Clients will be greeted by pantry volunteers in the bank’s parking lot and could be asked to wait in their vehicles, as a limited number of clients will be allowed to enter the pantry at a time, a press release stated.
“Clients must wear face masks and apply hand sanitizer provided at the pantry entrance and other select areas,” said Pantry Director Tom Van Gelder in the release. “Contrary to past practice, they will not be allowed to bring their own bags inside. Bags and boxes, in which to carry out food, will be provided. Also, we request that only one person per family enter the pantry.”
Those not registered with the pantry can do so on-site with an ID or other document that contains their current Jo Daviess County address. Anyone acting as a proxy for a registered client must bring a signed proxy form from the client.
For more information, call 563-590-7064 or visit www.galenafoodpantry.org.