One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Dubuque.
Stephanie A. Brown, 21, of Dubuque, transported herself to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of her injuries, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 1:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Elm and East 29th streets. Police reported that Brown was traveling north on Elm Street when a vehicle driven by Teresa A. Hadro, 73, of Dubuque, failed to stop at the stop sign and struck Brown’s vehicle.
Hadro was cited with failure to obey a stop sign. Brown was cited with driving with a suspended license.