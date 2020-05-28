ASBURY, Iowa — Asbury City Council members voted, 5-0, this week to approve salary increases for city employees for fiscal year 2021.
City employees will receive a 3% increase starting in July, said Mayor Jim Adams.
“We have been doing it annually, and the 3% is what we have budgeted with the federal cost-of-living,” he said.
New salaries for notable city employees are:
- Beth Bonz, city administrator — $95,598
- Blaine Telford, public works director — $78,266
- Thomas Henneberry, police chief — $77,299
- Sara Burke, city clerk — $30.29/hour