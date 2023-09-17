Epworth American Legion

Mary Bries (from left) Robert Woodard, Dale Ratterman, Terry Murin, Sandra Gassman, Dick Bries, Janet Berger and Connie Eastman display the award from AARP to Epworth American Legion John White Post 650.

EPWORTH, Iowa — AARP awarded 2023 Community Challenge grants to eight Iowa organizations, including Epworth’s American Legion John White Post 650. In Epworth, this means a veterans memorial in Tower Park.

The funding is part of AARP’s nationwide effort to make communities more livable. The grant supports cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas in becoming better places to live for people of all ages, especially those 50 and older.

