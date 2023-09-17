Mary Bries (from left) Robert Woodard, Dale Ratterman, Terry Murin, Sandra Gassman, Dick Bries, Janet Berger and Connie Eastman display the award from AARP to Epworth American Legion John White Post 650.
EPWORTH, Iowa — AARP awarded 2023 Community Challenge grants to eight Iowa organizations, including Epworth’s American Legion John White Post 650. In Epworth, this means a veterans memorial in Tower Park.
The funding is part of AARP’s nationwide effort to make communities more livable. The grant supports cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas in becoming better places to live for people of all ages, especially those 50 and older.
“AARP is committed to working with local leaders to improve residents’ quality of life through tangible changes,” said AARP Iowa State Director Brad Anderson. “We’re so proud to collaborate with this year’s grantees as they make immediate improvements in their communities to jump-start long-term change, especially for Iowans 50 and over.”
Recommended for you
Epworth Veterans Memorial, an idea initiated by past Commander Wayne Marxen, will be constructed on the right side of the American Legion building, with a walkway connecting to Tower Park and the new Veterans Memorial Amphitheater.
Black Hills Energy gave $3,000 and AARP awarded $7,500, enough to give the project forward momentum. Commander Dick Bries and his wife, Mary, visited other memorials, learning their vision would take $200,000.
The group decided to start small, ordering one stone and having it inscribed locally, with plans to expand as funds become available. Janet Berger, Epworth city clerk, guided the veterans in grant writing and finding possible matches.
“We want to honor all of our veterans,” said Bries. “It will be a place for them to come. The memorials make you feel proud,”
“I’ve visited 90 of 99 Freedom Rocks. It’s awe inspiring,” said Adjutant and Financial Officer Dale Ratterman.
Sons of American Legion was created in Epworth on July 1, and according to Bries, the younger men have re-energized the 99-member Legion.
“Community donations have perked us up and gotten us going on this project again,” he said, adding they still are open to donations for those interested in honoring all veterans with the soon-to-be Epworth Veterans Memorial.