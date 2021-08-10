Dubuque County (Iowa) Fair: Grace Schuckert was named the 2022 Dubuque County Fair queen during the recently completed event.
The 16-year-old from Durango is the daughter of Mark and Tara Schuckert.
Hailey Cook, 16, of Zwingle, Iowa, was named the 2022 fair princess. She is the daughter of Karrie Thole and Tony Cook.
The royalty from other local fairs that have been held so far include:
Lafayette County (Wis.) Fair: The 2021 fairest of the fair is Ashley Carns, 20, of Shullsburg, Wis. She is the daughter of Rodney and Elaine Carns.
Delaware County (Iowa) Fair: The fair queen is Leah Ries, 17, of Earlville, Iowa. She is the daughter of Phil and Vicki Ries. The fair king is Andrew Salas, 18, of Manchester, Iowa, the son of Victor and Rebecca Salas.
The fair princess is Ellie Recker, 16, of Dyersville, Iowa. She is the daughter of Glen and Sandy Recker.
Great Jones County (Iowa) Fair: The fair queen is Karli Recker, 18, of Hopkinton, Iowa. She is the daughter of Cory and Emily Recker.
The fair princess is Bronwyn Hodge, 17, of Monticello, Iowa. She is the daughter of Russ and Missi Hodge. Miss Congeniality is DeLainy Fellinger, 18, of Hopkinton. She is the daughter of Tim and Carrie Fellinger.
Jackson County (Iowa) Fair: The fair queen is Aubree Driscoll, 20, of Spragueville, Iowa. She is the daughter of Ron and Stacy Driscoll.
The fair princess is Allison Hager, 21, of Bellevue, Iowa. She is the daughter of Danny and Tracey Hager.
Clayton County (Iowa) Fair: The fair queen is Cerria Drips, 18, of Garber, Iowa. She is the daughter of David and Tanya Drips.
The fair princess is Mackenzy Ruff, 18, of Garnavillo, Iowa. She is the daughter of Bob and Utoni Ruff.
Jo Daviess County (Ill.) Fair: The fair queen is Allison Heller, 19, of Apple River, Ill. She is the daughter of Joe and Sarah Heller.
The Jr. Miss is Brynn Fry, 14, of Elizabeth, Ill. She is the daughter of Brett and Krista Fry. The Young Miss is Kaylee Hartzell, 11, of Warren, Ill. She is the daughter of Brandon and Ashley Hartzell.