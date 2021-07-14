Duane Beecher’s doctors compared him to a cat.
He survived a stroke, multiple seizures, a collapsed lung, pseudogout, staph and strep infections, a popped vein and artery, lung disease and cancer.
These things should have killed him, but he seemed to have an endless number of lives.
Duane stood 6 feet, 4 inches tall and lived by the saying that the word “‘can’t’ never did nothing” for the person who said it. He chose to live.
But even a gentle giant faces his limits as his body continues to break.
Duane, 66, died on June 18 of asphyxia stemming from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
“He loved his kids. He loved his grandkids. He loved his puppies,” said his wife, Jo Anne Beecher. “But more than anything, he loved me. I’m not blowing my own horn. We were madly in love after 48 years.”
Duane was born on Jan. 30, 1955, to Jack and Flora Lue Beecher. He grew up in Asbury, Iowa, back when the lack of residential development made hunting squirrels and rabbits for supper within the city limits unremarkable.
Duane met Jo Anne Klauer in 1972, when they were 17.
He graduated from Wahlert Catholic High School and worked as a service attendant at Beecher’s Gas Station, one of several family businesses.
The business was two blocks from Jo Anne’s house, and she invented excuses to see him — deflating her car tires or parking it underneath trees to collect bird droppings.
They married in 1973. Both wanted a family, and Jo Anne did not want to wait nine months.
So, they fostered children. There were more than 40 over the course of eight years.
Duane later worked at Beecher Quarries, Tschiggfrie Excavating, River City Stone and eventually IEI Barge Services, operating heavy equipment and driving trucks.
After working grueling hours, through rain and snow, he helped neighbors cut down trees, tear out bushes and repair sidewalks.
Jo Anne operated an in-home day care, and they had four boys of their own: Tim, Jeff, Andy and Ed.
Duane’s other great loves were his nine grandchildren: Evan, Maddie, Emily, Ally, Sam, Bailey, Paisley, Roman and River.
Duane could fix anything. Even when he was ill late in life, Duane restored antique clocks and phonographs.
If there was something he couldn’t repair, Jeff said, then it was truly broken.
Duane began fainting in 1993, hitting his head on the way down or breaking his glasses.
He learned it was the beginning stages of COPD, which his family believes Duane developed from smoking and from occupational exposure to chicken feces, fish meal, fertilizer, asbestos and coal dust.
Doctors diagnosed Duane with laryngeal cancer in 2003. The tumor was successfully treated with chemotherapy and radiation.
However, the latter also destroyed his voice box, which doctors removed the following year. They also implanted a stoma to enable him to breathe.
Duane learned esophageal speech, a technique that involves trapping air in the esophagus and forcing it out again.
His granddaughter Emily coached him.
“We worked a lot, Emily and I did,” Duane told the Telegraph Herald in 2015. “I would come home from my speech therapist and have my list of words. ... I’d practice saying them, and she’d repeat them back. If it wasn’t good enough, she’d tell me so.”
Emily later formed a Relay For Life team and raised thousands of dollars for the American Cancer Society.
Duane’s cancer was eradicated, but the radiation continued to eat at his body. His jaw was stiff, his teeth loosened and fell out, and his neck felt like cement to the touch.
A hole formed in Duane’s esophagus, leaving doctors with no choice but to remove it in 2016, stripping Duane of his speech and ability to eat.
Doctors rerouted the upper portion of his esophagus that descends from the throat. They attached it to his neck, where saliva could drain through a second hole.
They affixed ostomy bags to the opening to ensure he did not aspirate in the event the fluid entered his lungs through the stoma.
“I’ve got more holes in me than a screen door,” he would say.
People asked him how he could crack jokes.
“If you don’t laugh about stuff, you’re going to cry all the time,” Duane said.
When caring for a person you love, it is harder to watch them suffer, Jo Anne said. But facing the indignities of the human body, which can be quite gruesome, loses its edge. She continued to administer a tender touch.
To support themselves throughout, they never ran out of ideas to earn money. Jo Anne refinished furniture and cleaned homes. Duane’s boys provided round-the-clock home care.
Duane had never complained, but in the final two years, he grew tired.
“I don’t want to do this anymore,” he said.
In June, Duane woke in the middle of the night and went to use the bathroom. He removed the ventilator that was attached to his stoma. Duane returned to bed and forgot to replace the tube.
Seven hours without oxygen left him with significant brain damage.
“He couldn’t put his thoughts together,” Jo Anne said. “He could only get out a few words at a time. He kept saying, ‘Stop now! No more!’”
They knew Duane no longer wanted to be saved.
Over the ensuing days, his blood oxygen would dip dangerously and he lay unresponsive. His dogs, Willow and Norman, cuddled by his side.
The night before Duane died, Jo Anne sat at the edge of his bed.
“Baby, I need to have a talk with you,” she told him. “I know you promised you wouldn’t leave me alone, but I totally understand. If you want to go up and see your mom and dad, if that’s what you need to do, then I promise you I will be all right.”