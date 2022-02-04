As music flowed over the packed Five Flags Theater on Thursday, a third-grader in a suit swung his arms in dramatic flourishes and choppy waves.
Table Mound Elementary School student Cannen Muehlenkamp wasn’t on stage with the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra, but he still felt the urge to conduct.
He wasn’t alone. Over the course of a 40-minute concert, members of the audience, all in the third grade, occasionally waved from their seats in imitation of conductor William Intriligator.
The students were invited by the symphony to hear a bit of music and to learn about the orchestra.
“Who wouldn’t love playing for a bunch of kids that are going to be thrilled to hear what’s going on on stage?” said Hannah Von Mulert, the symphony’s director of education and outreach.
More than 2,000 students from 42 schools attended the Arts Trek concert during four shows on Thursday.
“My favorite instrument was the big one,” Cannen said, referring to a bass.
Over the course of the concert, soloists representing each instrument played a piece for the students, demonstrating what each instrument sounded like individually and reinforcing lessons from class about instrument families.
When the bass was pulled out, the children gasped, awed by the size of an instrument larger than them. As they listened to the deep notes, several children attempted to snap along.
For her solo, violinist Ann Duchow began with a slow stoke of her bow and a few plucked notes before diving into a fast-paced tune. As she played, an irresistible wave of stomping overtook the audience as the students kept time with her.
“This third-grade audience can’t be contained,” Intriligator said. “I love it that you’re feeling the music.”
A special visitor during the concert was celloist Cece Brown. Brown, a current student at University of Iowa, won the symphony’s 2020 Student Concerto Competition. At the time, she was a student at Dubuque Senior High School.
“This was my first major performance,” Brown said after the concert. “I think it feels like a really safe space to go for it, and I appreciate that.”
Brown played a piece on her cello, explaining that she started playing in fifth grade.
“There’s something for everyone in music,” Brown told the crowd. “It’s a great way to learn about yourself and work with other people your own age and make friends.”
Other soloists played recognizable tunes from video games and television. A Charlie Brown song from the synthesizer inspired head-bopping and dancing, while a tune from the “Harry Potter” movies played by the percussion section was met with a wave of excited whispers.
Lucious Hines, a Fulton Elementary School student, said he enjoyed the drums. He said that if he were to play an instrument, he might be interested in the cello.
As his class walked out of the theater, Lucious had an idea of what he would say about the concert when he got home at the end of the day.
“It was amazing,” he said.
The concert began with the “Star Wars” theme and ended with the theme from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films, both of which the young audience recognized easily.
“I like to tell them, even though you might be hearing an orchestra live for the first time, you’ve probably heard an orchestra many times,” Intriligator said.
Fulton Elementary School music teacher Roger Tyler said the field trip was a good opportunity for the students.
“Just watching them and seeing the expression on their face, I think, definitely, it’s a great thing,” Tyler said. “It’s one thing to talk about it in class or to see it in YouTube videos, but to see it live is a totally different experience.”
Intriligator said the concert likely served as a first introduction to orchestra music for many of the children.
“I tell the musicians every year, these are some of the most important concerts we do all year,” he said. “It’s kind of like our shot to show them how incredible this music is.”
Unlike a typical concert, Intriligator spent much of the day turning back and forth to address the audience and to explain what was happening.
Intriligator said his parents were music lovers and he remembers seeing the Los Angeles Philharmonic as a child. Though the experience made a mark on him, it was a little overwhelming.
The Arts Trek shows, Intriligator hopes, serve as a more accessible introduction to music, tailored to the age of the audience.
“One of the reasons why we take you through the orchestra and teach you about every kind of instrument is because it’s our secret hope that you want to play these instruments,” Intriligator told the students at the close of the concert.