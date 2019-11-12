On Veterans Day, Joey Crowley stressed that the distance between himself — an Iraq War vet — and the community’s older veterans is not as great as might be expected.
“Their experiences that they had and shared, even though we were decades apart, we can relate to each other,” said Crowley, 45, of Dubuque. “Some of the things they experienced, we experienced the same thing.”
Crowley provided the keynote address at a community Veterans Day ceremony Monday at Mystique Community Ice Center. About 150 people were in attendance, as turnout was impacted by the snowy weather.
“On Veterans Day, we recognize those who have worn the uniform of service,” he said. “We pay homage to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to the country and to those who are still serving today.”
Crowley spent 11 years in the U.S. Army, retiring for medical reasons in 2011. The Bossier City, La., native spent 2003 and 2004 in Iraq as a Patriot system maintainer, tasked with operating and maintaining the Patriot missile system.
Crowley said his military service developed him into the man he is today.
“It changes you, when you go to war and you come back,” he said. “You’re a different person.”
After his retirement, Crowley moved to Dubuque, attended Clarke College and obtained psychology and philosophy degrees. He now serves as senior vice president of operations at Hillcrest Family Services.
“Veterans Day for me, when I was in the military, was very special,” Crowley said. “I had the freedom — I had the choice to join the military. I didn’t have to. A lot of these gentlemen didn’t have that choice.”
Event organizer Dick Bridges, of Dubuque’s American Legion Post 6, said veterans share many experiences despite differences in age.
“We all share a common bond,” Bridges said. “We all missed quality time with our families, especially during the holidays, missing family events like births and deaths. They all pledged to do everything up to and including giving their life for their country. That is definitely a common bond.”
Adverse weather prohibited a planned visit to the ceremony by hundreds of Dubuque students.
John Zeimet, commander of American Legion Post 6, had planned to spend some of the ceremony instructing them on the meaning of Veterans Day.
After the event, he offered advice for community members wishing to extend their appreciation of veterans beyond Nov. 11.
“Support anything we do — all veterans groups,” Zeimet said. “If they’re having a breakfast or something, go out and meet some of the people. We all raise money to support our programs. That’s very important. So, if they’re selling poppies, if you see them in a parade, or if they are having meals or breakfasts that we all put on, that’s a way you can support them.”