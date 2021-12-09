EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — As East Dubuque officials continue discussing whether to change a city ordinance and potentially allow additional cannabis dispensaries, another individual has expressed interest in opening a dispensary.
Twila Ash, of Justice Cannabis Co., this week indicated an interest in opening a dispensary in the city. But City Council members again voted to table the discussion so they could review the information discussed when the original ordinance was approved.
“I’m open to changing this ordinance, but I’m not ready to vote on it tonight,” said Council Member Chad Biermeier, to a chorus of agreement from his fellow council members.
Ash, national director of business risk for Justice Cannabis, said her company has received 18 to 21 licenses to open dispensaries in Illinois, including a license for the northwest nonmetropolitan district under the name Botavi Wellness.
Ash visited East Dubuque in 2019 to investigate locations for a dispensary, but the company did not have a license for the area at that time. Now that it does, she said the company is looking at sites along U.S. 20 in the city.
“I do think that there’s room for us, and I now want to come back to the city ... and see if we’re a perfect fit,” she said. “I think we would be.”
The city’s current ordinance requires a 15,000-foot distance between licensed dispensaries, precluding a second one within city limits. The Dispensary East Dubuque, 1709 Illinois 35 N, opened in May.
Ash is the second person to recently address the council about opening a dispensary in town. East Dubuque resident Dave Sendt has had discussions with companies interested in opening a dispensary at 69 Sinsinawa Ave.
This week, City Manager Loras Herrig showed the council a map depicting the potential locations of dispensaries if the required distance between the businesses were reduced to 5,000 feet. Under such an ordinance, dispensaries could be located in the downtown area and along U.S. 20, in addition to The Dispensary at its current location.
“You can see that three dispensaries basically would cover the town,” Herrig said.
Council members expressed interest in hearing more about what Justice Cannabis would bring to the city if permitted to open a dispensary.
However, Herrig reminded the council that such discussions, by state law, must first go to the city’s zoning board, which then would make a recommendation to the council about whether to approve such a business.
He said the council first must approve a change to the ordinance to allow businesses to apply for a special-use permit and meet with the zoning board.
“If you do (change the ordinance), that doesn’t approve any more dispensaries in this town,” he said. “All it says is they have the opportunity to apply.”