DARLINGTON, Wis. — Authorities said that a man who was driving while intoxicated struck a utility pole on Thursday in Darlington. Camron S. Zywicki, 32, of Darlington, did not report any injuries as a result of the crash, according to a news release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. The crash occurred at about 4:45 a.m. Thursday on Wisconsin 23 in Darlington. The release states that Zywicki reported traveling southbound on Wisconsin 23 in Darlington when he lost control of his vehicle, entered a ditch and struck a power pole. Zywicki’s vehicle sustained severe damage in the crash, the release states. Zywicki was cited with operating while intoxicated and reckless driving.
DARLINGTON, Wis. — Authorities said that a man who was driving while intoxicated struck a utility pole on Thursday in Darlington. Camron S. Zywicki, 32, of Darlington, did not report any injuries as a result of the crash, according to a news release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. The crash occurred at about 4:45 a.m. Thursday on Wisconsin 23 in Darlington. The release states that Zywicki reported traveling southbound on Wisconsin 23 in Darlington when he lost control of his vehicle, entered a ditch and struck a power pole. Zywicki’s vehicle sustained severe damage in the crash, the release states. Zywicki was cited with operating while intoxicated and reckless driving.
DARLINGTON, Wis. — Authorities said that a man who was driving while intoxicated struck a utility pole on Thursday in Darlington. Camron S. Zywicki, 32, of Darlington, did not report any injuries as a result of the crash, according to a news release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. The crash occurred at about 4:45 a.m. Thursday on Wisconsin 23 in Darlington. The release states that Zywicki reported traveling southbound on Wisconsin 23 in Darlington when he lost control of his vehicle, entered a ditch and struck a power pole. Zywicki’s vehicle sustained severe damage in the crash, the release states. Zywicki was cited with operating while intoxicated and reckless driving.