Becky Varley couldn’t get anywhere, and it was frustrating.
“I can’t get to housing or get a job,” said the Spanish teacher at Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque.
She participated in a poverty simulation exercise Monday during which the school’s staff were assigned roles as struggling family members tasked with assembling the community resources necessary to survive.
“Transportation is proving to be a much bigger issue than I realized,” Varley said as she waited in line to speak with a volunteer playing the role of a social worker. “Everything takes a lot of time, and just because you’re in the right place doesn’t mean you’ll get what you need.”
That challenge is among the points of the exercise, according to Mariah Reeves, Wahlert’s academic innovation coordinator.
“At Holy Family (Catholic Schools), and specifically here at Wahlert, our administrative team has been really intentional about working toward equity and inclusion and being aware of the different narratives (of the students) that we serve,” Reeves said. “Last year, we had an emphasis on racial diversity. This year, we’re looking at socioeconomic status. We’re taking a look at the different statuses of our students here.”
The school’s teachers and other staff members participated in the exercise as part of a professional development effort held one week before the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 23.
“All of our staff members have roles that they are given,” Reeves said. “They will be a certain age, a certain gender and in a certain situation. Whether they are living in a house with a family or homeless and living in a shelter. We’re trying to build empathy among our staff. We want our teachers and staff members to meet our students where they are, and some of our students navigate spaces outside of our school day that are much like the experiences we are having in our simulation. Some of the students who walk through our doors each day might not know where their next meal is coming from.”
The teachers sat in clusters of chairs in the middle of the school’s gym. Tables lining the perimeter of it featured signs identifying them as “social services,” “bank,” “health care,” “utility company” and other simulation stations.
“The stations represent different community agencies,” Reeves said.
The simulation exercise represents a four-week process in the lives of the participants, with each week represented by 15 minutes of real time.
“Each participant will have a card for each week that represents tasks,” Reeves said. “They have 15 minutes to travel around the gym, which represents traveling around the community to different community outreach organizations.”
Tyler Decker, a math and physics teacher at Wahlert, was assigned the role of a school dropout. He said the exercise was a way “to get a better understanding of what some of our kids are going through.”
“We might think that everybody has a great life, but we do have those kids who struggle,” Decker said.
Members of three local religious orders — the Presentation Sisters of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the Sisters of St. Francis — served as volunteers manning the stations.
Some volunteers, such as Sister Paula Schwendinger, knew their roles from personal experience.
“I work with Hispanics in the Dyersville, Farley and Cascade areas,” said Schwendinger, whose simulation role was as a social services worker.
Schwendinger turned away one Wahlert teacher whose food assistance had not yet been activated. Schwendinger said that situation is common for families in need.
“It can be very frustrating for people,” she said.