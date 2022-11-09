Three incumbent lawmakers who represent most of Dubuque County will head back to the Legislature next year.
HOUSE DISTRICT 72Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, narrowly won reelection over Republican challenger Jennifer Smith to represent House District 72.
Isenhart received 6,160 votes, or 50.3% of the vote, compared to Smith’s 6,066 votes, or 49.6%.
“Looking at my own narrow win, it’s obvious that folks don’t believe that they’re getting from incumbents what they need and what they want, so we need to get more engaged locally,” Isenhart said Tuesday night. “It was a new district and an opponent who was well funded and who put in the hours. I’m still proud of our campaign. We worked from beginning to end without mentioning our opponent’s name and with nary a negative word. I don’t think the same can be said for the outside money. I’m glad enough voters chose to support me with that in mind.”
Isenhart has served six terms in the Iowa House, generally representing the northern portions of the city of Dubuque and nearby areas. He is the ranking Democrat on the House Environmental Protection Committee and serves on the Government Oversight, Local Government and Ways and Means Committees.
Smith is an economics professor at Loras College, who has been active in local and state party politics in recent years — unsuccessfully running against Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, in 2020, being a current member of the Republican Party of Iowa Central Committee and being a past chairwoman of the Dubuque County Republican Party.
She did not respond to requests for comment after the results came in Tuesday night.
The new House District 72 will represent most of the western and northern areas of the city of Dubuque and north to the Dubuque County-Clayton County line.
HOUSE DISTRICT 71Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, bested Libertarian challenger Sean Schriver, with James receiving 6,425 votes, or 67.2%, over Schriver’s 3,058 votes. James will represent the new House District 71 which covers most of downtown Dubuque and areas south of the city into Key West and Table Mound.
“It’s really overwhelming that the community continues to send me to Des Moines with such strong support,” she said Tuesday night. “I will do my very best to represent their interests every day I am there.”
James is finishing her second term in the Iowa House. Prior to winning her seat in 2018, she worked as a college chaplain and minister. She is currently the minority whip in the House and serves on the Administration and Rules, Agriculture, Economic Growth, Government Oversight and Ways and Means committees.
Schriver is an urban farmer and school custodian. This was his first run for elected office.
“I’m ecstatic about that — with basically three months to campaign and a serious incumbent, when this isn’t my eight-hour-a-day job,” he said of his results. “I’m am proud that so many people believed I could represent their values and beliefs.”
SENATE DISTRICT 33Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, won reelection in District 33 over Democrat challenger Matt Robinson.
Koelker received 17,764 voters, or 66%, to Robinson’s 9,209. The results were finalized just before the Telegraph Herald’s deadline, so the candidates could not be contacted for comment.
Koelker is finishing her first, four-year term. She is an assistant majority leader in the Legislature, chairs the Senate Ethics Committee, is vice chair of the Senate Commerce Committee and serves on the Senate Appropriations, State Government and Transportation committees. Koelker also is retiring after 22 years as executive director of Eastern Iowa Tourism Association.
Robinson is a project manager and construction worker at Northern Winds from rural Dubuque. This was his first try for elected office, after volunteering for other Democratic Party campaigns and advocating for reproductive rights and voter access causes.
The new Senate District 33 will cover most of rural Dubuque County, all of Jones County and all of Jackson County but for the township containing the City of Maquoketa.
