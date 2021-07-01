The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Gunther J. Williams, 22, of 313 1/2 Bryant St., was arrested at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree theft.
- Latoya T. Moore, 34, of 506 Almond St., was arrested at 6:59 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging third-degree theft and two counts of violation of pretrial supervision.
- Luke D. Merfeld, 49, of Peosta, Iowa, was arrested at 3:46 p.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree fraudulent practice.
- Kory R. Routley, 36, of 1245 Curtis St., reported $3,000 worth of criminal damage done to a door between 2 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Monday at 867 Oak St.
- Walmart, 4200 Dodge St., reported the theft of $536 worth of items between May 3 and June 23 at the store.