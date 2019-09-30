A woman seriously injured in a crash in Dubuque last week died on Sunday.
Jean A. Kluesner, 69, of Dyersville, Iowa, died at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, according to her obituary.
The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of Locust Street, between the Locust Street connector and Dodge Street. Police said Kluesner was turning south onto Locust Street from the Locust Street connector when she lost control of her vehicle, which crashed into a sign and wall on the west side of Locust.
The rear of the vehicle then struck a vehicle driven by Tyler D. Gotto, 32, of Farley, police said.