People gather on Central Avenue outside the Dubuque County Jail as part of a Contemporary Way of the Cross, which began at the Cathedral of St. Raphael, on Good Friday. The group stopped at 14 stations around downtown Dubuque and ended at St. Patrick Church.
Mary Moothart of Dubuque carries the cross along Central Avenue on Good Friday during the Contemporary Way of the Cross, held on Friday, April 7, 2023. The group stopped at 14 stations around downtown Dubuque and ended at St. Patrick Church.
Before heading out on a two-mile trek Friday, Eric Anglada told the group gathered at Cathedral of St. Raphael in Dubuque that they would be “praying with their feet.”
About 40 people gathered on the morning of Good Friday for the Contemporary Way of the Cross, held by Cathedral of St. Raphael and St. Patrick Church. After starting at the cathedral, the group walked or drove to 14 sites around downtown Dubuque before ending with a lunch at St. Patrick Church.
“This is a day to honor the way Jesus suffers in the world today: war, racism, environmental degradation, violence of any kind,” Anglada, a Catholic Worker, said ahead of the walk. “This is a day for prayer, a day for repentance. We think it’s important to honor, grieve and lament the many ways injustice is still in our world.”
Anglada said the Contemporary Way of the Cross has been held in Dubuque for 10 years. He helped organize the walk and helped write the pieces spoken at each station.
The group made its way through town, with participants taking turns leading the way while holding a large wooden cross. Others held smaller crosses with words and phrases such as “war,” “mass incarceration” and “pollution” written on them.
During the walk, participants sang in both English and Spanish between stopping points. At each station, they read about a different injustice in the world and prayed for better times.
Next to the Statue of Liberty at Washington Square, the group prayed for immigrants and refugees trying to get to the United States. Outside of the Iowa Street McDonald’s, prayers focused on frontline workers and those who suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Focus turned to those who are incarcerated outside the Dubuque County Jail. Those who have suffered from racism and systemic oppression were recognized outside of Multicultural Family Center, and harm against Indigenous people was recognized in Jackson Park.
“We think we need to take a moment of reflection on everything happening in our world and the many things that we can do about them,” said Tim Moothart, of Dubuque, who participated in the event. “We need to recognize our role in the tragedy and our role in the reconciliation.”
Moothart and his wife, Mary, have been participating in the Contemporary Way of the Cross for years. Mary said she enjoyed how the event features facts about social injustices the participants were to reflect on during the walk.
“It’s a day of remembrance and recollection of our humanness,” Mary said.
Kenzie Brister, of Dubuque, was taking part in the Good Friday event for the second time after participating for the first time last year.
She said she loved that the Way of the Cross made her feel connected with the group, the community and the rest of the world.
“There’s a lot of pain in the world,” she said. “Thinking about what Jesus went through, that suffering is still all over the place. There’s a lot of need and a lot of injustice. This feels like we’re connecting what Good Friday is all about to real people.”
Marie Lehrman, of Dubuque, was participating in the Contemporary Way of the Cross for the first time.
“It’s just exciting to see what goes on,” she said. “It’s just a very holy day. It’s an exciting day, and I’m happy to be part of this with all of the other parishioners.”
