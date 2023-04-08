Before heading out on a two-mile trek Friday, Eric Anglada told the group gathered at Cathedral of St. Raphael in Dubuque that they would be “praying with their feet.”

About 40 people gathered on the morning of Good Friday for the Contemporary Way of the Cross, held by Cathedral of St. Raphael and St. Patrick Church. After starting at the cathedral, the group walked or drove to 14 sites around downtown Dubuque before ending with a lunch at St. Patrick Church.

