The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Alvin Glinn III, 35, of 2371 Jackson St., Apt. 1, was arrested at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging domestic assault while displaying a weapon, second-degree harassment and possession of cocaine with intent to deliver. Court documents state that he threatened Tuwana J. Collins, 26, of 408 Hill St., with a baseball bat in her residence on Aug. 23.
- Ryan J. Humphreys, 27, an inmate of Dubuque County Jail, was arrested at 2:50 p.m. Friday at the jail on a charge of assault on persons in certain occupations with injury. Court documents state that Humphreys struck Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Cory Winch with a shower squeegee.
- Jeffrey D. Heiar, 36, of rural Dubuque, reported the theft of a vehicle worth $10,000 and tools worth $6,101 at about 7:35 a.m. Monday from the 3100 block of Hughes Court.
- Scott R. Robinson, 43, of 975 Valentine Drive, reported the theft of a vehicle worth $18,000 between midnight March 11 and 11:30 p.m. Saturday from his residence.
- Andrew R. McClanahan, 18, of 1550 Butterfield Road, No. 102, reported a burglary resulting in the theft of items worth $515 at about 10:10 p.m. Saturday at his residence.