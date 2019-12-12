GALENA, Ill. — City of Galena zoning officials have approved a special use permit for another cannabis business in the community.
In a 5-1 vote, Galena Zoning Board of Appeals members on Wednesday approved a request to establish a dispensary at the downtown property of 115 Perry St. The site previously operated as a bank.
It is the second proposed adult-use cannabis business in the city. The first, the permit for which also was approved by the zoning board, will be located behind the Walmart in Galena.
Fotis Investments, LLC, intends to open the cannabis dispensary on the first floor of the bank building. There also will be a lounge area where the dispensary’s products can be used.
Patrick Ready, of engineering firm IIW, said the business would be open seven days per week.
He said there are no current plans to use the second story of the building. The lounge area was established in order to give customers a way to use the dispensary’s products in a legal setting.
“There’s really no public consumption allowed in accordance with state law,” Ready said. “It will either be at home or in locations like this.”
The proposal had a mixed reception during the meeting Wednesday.
Paul Connor, owner of EZ Sell USA, which would be located across the street from the dispensary, said he approved of the proposed business.
“I don’t think it will be detrimental to the business that I operate,” Connor said. “If anything, it might bring in some more business.”
Kimberly Cook, the only zoning board member to vote against the request, said she felt the cannabis business wasn’t appropriate for downtown.
“There are children that live in the upper-story apartments just across the street,” Cook said. “I just don’t think that downtown is the right place for it.”
Cook was joined by other residents who expressed their opposition to the business.
Galena resident Bill Fawell said he was concerned about the impact that the business would have on downtown traffic.
“The traffic is going to blow your mind,” Fawell said. “I think it’s quite a gamble.”
Zoning Board Member Jim Baranski said it wasn’t up to board members to judge whether a cannabis business was appropriate.
“We’re not a political body,” Baranski said. “We are assessing whether the proposal is consistent with the ordinance. That’s all we can vote on.”
The business still will need to secure a license from the state before it can sell cannabis.
Adult-use cannabis will become legal in Illinois on Jan 1. The earliest that the business potentially could secure a license will be on May 1, when the state will award an additional 75 licenses for the establishment of new dispensaries.