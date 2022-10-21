GALENA, Ill. — The two candidates to represent Illinois Senate District 45 want to address public safety in their state and feel strongly about the state’s abortion right laws but disagree greatly on how best to treat those issues in Springfield.
Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, is running in the Nov. 8 election for the Senate seat of retiring Illinois Sen. Brian Stewart, R-Freeport. Democrat Gerald Podraza was nominated as a write-in candidate to try to flip the seat that covers Jo Daviess County.
Both candidates listed public safety issues as their first priority if they get to the Senate.
Chesney said he is focused on fighting for the repeal of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act (SAFE-T) of 2021. That wide-ranging reform increased standards and rules regulating police use of force, ended qualified immunity for law enforcement facing complaints, eases the path to terminating and decertifying law enforcement officers, ends cash bail and increases eligibility to diversion programs for those sentenced for low-level drug crimes, among other things.
“That is wreaking havoc across our state. That put the criminals first. That will empty about half of the people in our jails throughout the state,” he said. “We’re seeing an uptick in violent crime across the state. We have to empower law enforcement and our judges. You are seeing significant pushback from both Democrats and Republicans on this issue.”
Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf, a Republican, has joined a group of his peers in the state filing suit over the elimination of cash bail in the SAFE-T Act.
Podraza sees the SAFE-T Act as a positive, if not perfect, move in public safety reform. He instead is focused on gun control as a way to decrease the rate of gun violence and suicide. He said his first plan, if elected, would be tougher licensing requirements to purchase and own what he called military-style weapons.
“A simple approach is to license a military-style weapon as if you were issuing a (commercial driver’s) license to a truck driver,” he said. “If I go fishing, I need a fishing license. If I want to fish for trout at Apple River Canyon State Park, I need an extra trout stamp that costs more money. A CDL is a more discrete license, which allows you to drive certain types of vehicles.”
Podraza also said he wants to protect and strengthen reproductive freedoms in Illinois.
“From the viewpoint of Illinois, we’re very progressive that way, unlike Iowa,” he said. “There has been a series of legislation my opponent voted ‘No’ on, which impacted reproductive rights, which have really helped people. One included requiring that non-English speaking women have available to them, at the hospital during their pregnancy, somebody who speaks her language.”
Chesney acknowledged that the Legislature was unlikely to make policy as anti-abortion as he would like, but he said reversing recent abortion access expansion laws was important to him.
“We have some of the most permissive abortion laws in the country,” he said. “I am proudly pro-life but don’t see a political situation where our abortion laws will change much. I would start by repealing the bill signed into law this year which eliminated parental notification as a requirement for a young woman seeking an abortion.”
Otherwise, Chesney wished to toughen rules he said allowed rampant corruption in Illinois government.
Podraza prioritized rural economic development via creating local food and industrial hemp programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.