GALENA, Ill. — The two candidates to represent Illinois Senate District 45 want to address public safety in their state and feel strongly about the state’s abortion right laws but disagree greatly on how best to treat those issues in Springfield.

Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, is running in the Nov. 8 election for the Senate seat of retiring Illinois Sen. Brian Stewart, R-Freeport. Democrat Gerald Podraza was nominated as a write-in candidate to try to flip the seat that covers Jo Daviess County.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.