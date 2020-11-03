GALENA, Ill. -- A fundraising campaign is underway to replace Galena High School’s football field home-side bleachers.
The Galena Athletic Booster Club, which already committed $40,000 to the project, seeks to raise an additional $40,000 from the community.
Those that donate to the campaign will be recognized at a future football game. Those who donate $500 or more will have their name written on a plaque.
Anyone interested in donating can print off a donation sheet at the Galena Athletic Booster Club Facebook page or call the booster club at 815-777-6300 or 815-777-6614.