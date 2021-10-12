Sorry, an error occurred.
MONTICELLO, Iowa -- An auto parts swap meet and car sale will take place this weekend in Monticello.
The 37th annual Fall Auto Parts Swap and Cars for Sale Corral will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, in the Jones County Fairgrounds parking lot, 700 N. Maple St. in Monticello.
Admission is $5; children 12 and younger admitted free with a paid adult.
Vendor reservations can be made at the gate or in advance by calling 319-465-5119 or visiting autopartsswapmeet.net.
