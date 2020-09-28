MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The annual Maquoketa Community Thanksgiving dinner has been canceled for this year because of concerns about COVID-19.
“The food security ministry is the foundation of the community, but the Thanksgiving dinner would be difficult to have with concerns about the virus,” said Neil Harrison, president of Maquoketa Ministerial Association and pastor at First Lutheran Church. “Many of the volunteers and those who attend are part of the vulnerable population. We thought it was not healthy or safe to bring in community members to one location for a dinner.”
The dinner has traditionally been held on Thanksgiving at Jackson County Senior Center.
Harrison said he has been told by health officials that the pandemic will be worse from Thanksgiving to February.
The pastor said organizers are trying to figure out how to provide a meal without the community group having to be inside.
Also, the Ministerial Association organizes the Salvation Army kettles during the holiday. While the program won’t be canceled, he said it will be structured a bit differently.
“The red kettles will stay, but the hours available at Fareway and Walmart will be limited,” Harrison said.
Harrison said they plan to send a communitywide mail campaign to solicit money for the Salvation Army programs. He said the Salvation Army provides nearly $20,000 each year to the association to be used for people who don’t have a place to stay or need food during the year.
The Ministerial Association also directs the Maquoketa Community Cupboard program. That program has changed so people don’t come into the building on Platt Street to pick up food.
“The person fills out a form ahead of time and provides that to the volunteer on Friday morning. The volunteer fills a bag with what’s needed and gives it to the person in a ‘drive-by’ situation,” he said.
Harrison said they are working on a plan for the winter so people are not standing out in the cold.
Also available to any resident is a free supper on the next-to-last Sunday of each month. Residents can drive up in the parking lot of First Lutheran Church beginning at 5 p.m. to get a free dinner. Area churches are working together to provide the meal. And First Lutheran Church is continuing its free meal on the last Sunday of each month. Both meals are open to anyone at no cost.