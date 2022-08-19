Joliet Event Center
A company’s proposal to build a day care in downtown Dubuque hit a roadblock after a city commission denied a request to demolish a historic building on the proposed site.

The City of Dubuque Historic Preservation Commission on Thursday unanimously denied a request from Cottingham & Butler to demolish Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St., which has been in Dubuque since the early 1900s.

