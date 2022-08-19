A company’s proposal to build a day care in downtown Dubuque hit a roadblock after a city commission denied a request to demolish a historic building on the proposed site.
The City of Dubuque Historic Preservation Commission on Thursday unanimously denied a request from Cottingham & Butler to demolish Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St., which has been in Dubuque since the early 1900s.
Commission Member John McAndrews was not at the meeting. Members Melissa Daykin Cassill and Bill Doyle abstained from the discussion due to conflicts with the request.
“This is a gray area,” Commission Member Janice Esser said at the meeting. “I’d hate to tear down a building and regret it down the road.”
Cottingham & Butler Chairperson John Butler signed a letter of intent on his company’s behalf last month to purchase Joliet Event Center to turn the property into a day care, subject to determining whether the building could be demolished. The center is owned by Joliet Building Corp., which is made up of members of the Knights of Columbus Council 510.
Council 510 Grand Knight Jim Sigwarth referred questions about plans for the center to Joliet Building Corp. President Tim McCaffery. McCaffery said he did not have a comment at this time.
Prior to the commission’s vote, Cottingham & Butler CEO David Becker spoke about the proposed facility.
“Cottingham & Butler employs 1,200 people in the country, 800 of which are in Dubuque,” he said. “Day care is one of the biggest challenges in our community, and we’re seeing it with our employees.”
Officials determined Joliet Event Center would have to be demolished for a day care to be located there, Becker said.
Elevations on the floors are not Americans-with-Disabilities-Act-accessible, he said, and state requirements for day care facilities call for rooms of a different size than are in the current building.
“We’re not making this request lightly,” Becker said. “I don’t think there’s anyone more committed to historic preservation in our community than John Butler.”
He said Cottingham & Butler would commit to salvaging any parts of Joliet Event Center deemed historically significant for later use.
However, Historic Preservation Commission members were hesitant to approve the demolition of a notable local property.
Joliet Event Center is not on the National Register of Historic Places, nor is it included in a National Register Historic District. However, a 2006 report included with commission meeting documents said more research would be needed to determine the property’s historic significance.
The report said the building has two strong claims for historic significance: its status as the surviving part of the Rider-Wallis department store and its decades-long association with the Knights of Columbus. However, the report also notes that the building’s facade has changed over the years.
Commission Member Thea Dement pointed to the two claims for historic significance as reasons not to demolish the building.
“I think those are strong arguments for historical significance to the building,” she said. “... There are, I think, some merits for architectural significance as well, even though there have been extensive renovations to it.”
Other commission members applauded Cottingham & Butler’s idea for the project, though they did not believe the building should be demolished.
“There’s a lot of history in that building,” Commission Member Rick Stuter said. “A lot of Thanksgiving dinners have been prepared in that building. The charity that has come out of that building is just amazing. … I think it would be great to have a day care and have it so close there for your employees. But to be honest with you, I would like to have some remembrance of what (the building) was.”
City Planning Services Manager Wally Wernimont outlined possible next steps after the commission’s vote, saying members could gather additional information to determine if Joliet Event Center could be included on the National Register or Cottingham & Butler could submit another request to the commission to determine the property’s economic viability.
After the vote, Becker directed questions from the Telegraph Herald to Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp.
Dickinson noted the strong need for local child care to expand Dubuque’s workforce.
“The next steps are not clear,” he said “We fully understand the commission’s angst on what to do. It’s not black and white. It’s a gray area.”
