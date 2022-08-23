The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors approved a contract with Holy Family Catholic Schools for $400,000 to be used to complete the renovation and expansion of Holy Ghost Early Childhood Center.

The contract is the first to be approved for distribution of the nearly $19 million Dubuque County received from the American Rescue Plan Act, and features language and requirements that are expected to be standard for the more than 45 recipients of grants chosen by supervisors over the past year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.