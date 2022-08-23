The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors approved a contract with Holy Family Catholic Schools for $400,000 to be used to complete the renovation and expansion of Holy Ghost Early Childhood Center.
The contract is the first to be approved for distribution of the nearly $19 million Dubuque County received from the American Rescue Plan Act, and features language and requirements that are expected to be standard for the more than 45 recipients of grants chosen by supervisors over the past year.
The county’s ARPA grant will go toward the third and final phase of Holy Family’s renovation and expansion of Holy Ghost, according to Early Childhood Program Director Lis Ernst.
“The building itself — all the plumbing and fixtures — were able to get done in our first two phases,” she said. “We were left with a beautiful building, but nothing to fill it with. We were going to have some shells of classrooms.”
Per the contract approved Tuesday, $135,000 of the ARPA funds were allocated for classroom furnishings. Another $62,000 were allocated for classroom curricula and materials. Other funding was earmarked for use in repairing the parking lot, sidewalk and access ramps, new doors and security systems, and a dumbwaiter to deliver food and access to the facility’s second floor.
Ernst said the parking lot work is being done this week and that Holy Family will bid out the security systems next, but that much of the work filling the classrooms with materials had already been done.
“A lot of it had already been planned out, so we were ready to just push play as soon as it was clear the (county ARPA) grant would come through,” she said.
The approved contract offers the first look at recipients’ responsibilities and how the money will move. Holy Family will be reimbursed by the county’s ARPA fund on a quarterly basis following reports of progress and expenditures the district has made toward approved projects. The contract also states that Holy Family must report expenses no later than 15 days after a financial quarter’s end to be reimbursed for that quarter.
Supervisor Jay Wickham thought that might be a bit “harsh” for the county’s partners.
“If you read the language — and we are an organization of bigger units — that could be a trouble spot,” he said. “If they incurred that expense and miss the 15-day window, you could have a six-month gap (in payment).”
County Auditor Kevin Dragotto said his department and others would be sure to work with recipients to make sure they are ready to report on time. The Board of Supervisors also recently approved the hiring of a budget analyst whose main focus will be the ARPA program.
“There will be one voice, one contact person and someone with an up-to-date spreadsheet tracking all of this information,” said Supervisor Ann McDonough.
Supervisor Harley Pothoff said he was relieved to have the first contract approved and money headed where it was supposed to.
“We’re right at the threshold of starting to get the ARPA funds out finally,” he said, thanking staff who had prepared the contract. “It’s been a long process.”
