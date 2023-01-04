Tuesday’s meeting of the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors marked the first time that the board has had two Republican members.

Republican Wayne Kenniker joined the three-person board after being the top vote-getter in November’s election for two supervisor seats. Democrat Ann McDonough won reelection, while Democrat Jay Wickham lost his seat. Republican Harley Pothoff’s seat was not on the ballot, and he was reelected as the county board chair on Tuesday.

