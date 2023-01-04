Tuesday’s meeting of the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors marked the first time that the board has had two Republican members.
Republican Wayne Kenniker joined the three-person board after being the top vote-getter in November’s election for two supervisor seats. Democrat Ann McDonough won reelection, while Democrat Jay Wickham lost his seat. Republican Harley Pothoff’s seat was not on the ballot, and he was reelected as the county board chair on Tuesday.
The divided board on Tuesday opted to reduce its meeting schedule.
The county board has met every Monday, barring holiday weeks, since the COVID-19 pandemic began. It will continue to do so through this month.
Then, the board will move to meeting on the first and third Mondays of every month, a move supported by Kenniker and Pothoff and opposed by McDonough.
Kenniker said his preference came more from his time in the private sector and his time as the mayor of Sageville. As mayor, he led the Sageville City Council in reducing its number of meetings to once per month.
Kenniker also said that without the responsibility of allocating the $19 million the county received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, the county supervisors will have less to do.
“I think that with the amount of business, without ARPA and without COVID, from a productivity standpoint the first and third Monday is sufficient,” Kenniker said. “We could call special meetings and avert those long, drawn-out meetings (of past boards).”
In promoting the current, weekly schedule, McDonough recalled very lengthy meetings during her first years as a supervisor when the county board met less frequently. She joined the county board in 2019.
“When I first started on this board, these meetings lasted all day,” she said. “Sometimes, we had to order in lunch. And after you’re together for a few hours, tensions can get high.”
McDonough also warned that meeting less frequently could lead to the supervisors not being as responsive to the needs of county department heads.
Pothoff, though, eventually agreed with both Kenniker and Democratic County Auditor Kevin Dragotto in supporting the change in the schedule.
“The short meetings are terrific,” Pothoff said. “But it does put a lot of burden on the auditor’s staff. And I don’t think there is a problem as long as the information all gets out to the public.”
Dragotto said planning and monitoring each meeting was a huge drain on staff time. He also said he has focused on making meetings more efficient since taking office.
“We have all streamlined this process a lot,” he said. “This is a much more succinct and narrow-focused. I don’ think we’ll ever, knock on wood, run into a seven-hour meeting again.”
Kenniker and Pothoff also supported ending the policy of recent years to always hold one meeting each month at night.
McDonough said the evening meetings increase access and transparency for residents who work during the typical 9-to-5 workday and that holding them had occasionally led to large crowds of interested participants.
“The reason there were evening meetings was there was an argument that the common man had no way to interact with their government,” she said.
Pothoff, though, said those large crowds attended meetings on controversial issues — such as the discussion of ATVs and UTVs on county roads — or those that required a late time — like presentations by volunteer fire departments for Tom Hancock grant projects. Pothoff noted that most evening meetings were as scantily attended as the daytime meetings.
“If we have the Tom Hancock award or any zoning issue or other thing where we know it might be controversial, we can hold that meeting at night,” he said.
Dragotto said county residents soon should have easier access to county Board of Supervisor proceedings online. A new software upgrade budgeted this year for $5,000 and to be implemented in coming weeks will include quick posting of video of meetings and county documents.
The system will be similar to the one used by the City of Dubuque for City Council meetings, he said.
“If you click on the agenda item, it will fast forward to that point in the meeting and bring up the appropriate documents,” he said. “(Staff) will be ‘producing’ the meeting, essentially — putting in time stamps and running the show.”
After Tuesday’s meeting, Kenniker talked with the Telegraph Herald about the run-up to his taking the seat.
In recent weeks, Kenniker has met with county department heads in preparation for taking office. He said a session with Budget Director Stella Runde about the upcoming budget sessions for next fiscal year had been particularly valuable.
Kenniker said he learned the importance of telling department heads his expectations for those sessions, which include a more conservative direction in spending.
“A lot of work goes into the preparation of those presentations for budget requests,” he said, referring to the proposed request recently approved by the Conservation Board. “If we have a general direction we would like to see the departments move, I think it’s only fair that we share that with the department heads so they aren’t surprised, when they give their presentation, that we change their direction.”
Budgets are due to the State of Iowa by March 31. Supervisors begin hearing from departments and other recipients of county funds early each year.
