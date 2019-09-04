The notable action taken by Dubuque City Council members on Tuesday night included:
Fire hydrants
Action: Council members voted, 6-0, to approve a $140,000 contract for the installation of 23 fire hydrants in the city’s west side.
Background: In 2016, the City of Dubuque purchased the Vernon Water Tower, Vernon water system and the Barrington Lakes water system from Central Iowa Water Association.
“The intent of the city’s purchase was to assist these communities in becoming compliant with Iowa Department of Natural Resources standards and provide the necessary backup water supply and fire suppression by connecting them directly to the city’s water supply,” according to city documents.
For example, the Wildwood Estates subdivision currently has no hydrants.
Eight contractors bid on the project, originally estimated to cost $180,000. Staff recommended accepting the bid of Kueter Equipment Co, of Dubuque, of $140,798 — 28% lower than the estimate.
What’s next: Installation of the additional fire hydrants is expected to be completed by Nov. 1.
Turn lane grant request
Action: Council members voted, 6-0, to apply for a $133,000 grant from the Iowa Department of Transportation to extend the eastbound Northwest Arterial left-turn lane at John F. Kennedy Road.
Background: Last year, the city completed a new 250-foot, right-turn-only lane at the intersection for traffic headed north on JFK to help address “operational and capacity challenges.”
The city now wants to address backups of vehicles looking to turn left onto JFK.
The existing lane is 125 feet long. Assistant City Manager Bob Schiesl wrote in a memo that cars regularly are lined up into the inside eastbound thru-lane. Staff recommends extending the lane to 400 feet.
The project is expected to cost $161,000.
What’s next: If the grant is received, it would cover 83% of the project cost, and construction would be anticipated to start in the summer of 2021.
Housing project incentive extension
Action: Council members voted, 6-0, to approve the fifth amendment to a development agreement with Weaver Castle LLC for the redevelopment of a four-unit apartment building at 346 and 348 W. Locust St.
Background: Council members originally approved an agreement with the developers in April 2013. That included $40,000 from the city Downtown Housing Incentive Program and another $35,000 in facade, design and financial planning grants. At the time, the developers planned to spend at least $500,000 to create five market-value apartments in the building by Dec. 31, 2014.
But delays in funding and financing have led to council members extending the deadline repeatedly, with the latest deadline set at June 30, 2019. While the developers have undertaken extensive improvements to the property — roof, brick and other — the funding delays made hitting the deadline impossible, according to city documents.
Those documents also note that Weaver Castle “has completed several residential projects in the Loras/W. Locust area, adding quality residential units to the neighborhood.”
What’s next: This fifth amendment extends the deadline to Dec. 30, 2020. According to city documents, the developers have assured the city that they will be finished by that date.