Dubuque received a taste of winter Tuesday.
The National Weather Service reported an official snowfall reading of 0.6 inches as of noon at Dubuque Regional Airport.
Meteorologist Timothy Gunkel, of the weather service, said after 5 p.m. Tuesday that those figures had not yet been updated but that the area likely would see less than half an inch of additional snow through Wednesday afternoon.
“There is no heavy snow expected, but we want folks to know that wet roads could ice up with refreezing,” said weather service Meteorologist Andy Ervin.
Tuesday’s snowfall covered grassy areas and parked cars but didn’t cause too many issues for Dubuque drivers.
“We’ve only had two crashes since the snow started to fall, which is at or below average for half a day,” Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh said at noon Tuesday. “I think people are paying attention, and the pavement is still warm so the snow is mostly wet and slushy.”
Dubuque Public Works Director John Klostermann also said the snowfall caused no significant issues. City road crews monitored elevated surfaces for freezing and treated some bridge decks early Tuesday.
Klostermann said city road crews would continue to monitor pavement temperatures until the system moved out of the area.
The weather service defines measurable snow as a tenth of an inch or more. Dubuque’s average date for measurable snow is Nov. 14. The city received a tenth of an inch Saturday with persistent flurries.
“We are definitely well within the normal range of our first measurable snow,” Ervin said.
Based on the past 74 years of weather records, the earliest date for measurable snow in Dubuque was Oct. 18, 1972, when a half inch fell. The latest date came on Jan. 7, 1940, when nine-tenths of an inch fell during a mild winter.
The average date for Dubuque’s first snowfall of an inch or more is Nov. 29. The earliest such date was Oct. 19, 1976, when Dubuque received 1.5 inches. The latest date for an inch of snow came on Jan. 30, 2002 — when exactly an inch fell.
Tuesday’s snowfall marked the beginning of a season that can last for several more months.
The average date of Dubuque’s last 1-inch snowfall of the season is March 26. The latest date on which an inch or more fell was May 11, 1966, when 3.1 inches of snow fell.
