First Snow
Tire tracks are seen in the first snow of the year on top of the Central Avenue parking ramp in Dubuque on Tuesday.

 Stephen Gassman

Dubuque received a taste of winter Tuesday.

The National Weather Service reported an official snowfall reading of 0.6 inches as of noon at Dubuque Regional Airport.

