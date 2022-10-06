BERNARD, Iowa — At 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, four Western Dubuque High School students gathered at the entrance of the new Bernard Food Pantry and made plans for how they were going to go about opening it in the next 15 minutes.
The pantry belongs to Resources Unite, and Executive Director Josh Jasper was on scene, but he left most of the organization to the students.
“Divide and conquer,” he said. “You guys decide.”
He knew the students were more than prepared. The week before, they canvassed Bernard and neighboring Leisure Lake with flyers announcing the opening of the pantry at the former Bernard Elementary School, now a self-storage center.
“It’s an easy way to reach out to the community,” said sophomore Addison Steffen, who volunteered at the Bernard pantry Wednesday.
Twice per year, students from Western Dubuque scatter across the county for a day of volunteerism called Bobcat Service Day, working with Resources Unite as well as the Salvation Army, St. Vincent de Paul Society, Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens and Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque.
For Resources Unite, which seeks to form relationships with clients while connecting them to local aid agencies, the event is a way to drastically expand the organization’s reach to more clients across the county — if only for the day.
The Bernard pantry was one of five that Western Dubuque students staffed Wednesday, though it was the only one with a permanent address.
Resources Unite will staff the Bernard pantry going forward, opening it from 4 to 6 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month. The area previously lacked a pantry with storage space, according to Dave Klauer, who lives at Leisure Lake and had operated a mobile food pantry there.
Elsewhere in Dubuque County, the stream of cars and trucks that pulled up to Table Mound Mobile Home Park’s main office in Key West had slowed to a trickle by 10 a.m., and two dozen students loitered on the side of the road amid packed grocery boxes and squatted on stacked crates loaded with gallons of 2% milk.
A red truck pulled up, and several students hurried over and hoisted boxes and milk jugs into the truck bed.
As they did, sophomore Gabbi Funke stood at the driver’s side door and made notes on a survey tacked to a clipboard.
The survey listed a slew of possible needs, such as food, housing, furniture, clothes, medical, vision, dental and home weatherization.
“The food pantry survey is kind of a hack so we can figure out where people were struggling and get back to them later,” Jasper said.
Students filled out the survey with every driver who pulled up outside the main office.
Other students walked through the mobile home park and knocked on doors, looking for residents with mobility issues or other impairments that would have stopped them from reaching the main office.
“Most of them needed food and help for weatherization — the basics,” Gabbi said of her survey subjects.
Sophomore Megan Reardon heard more requests for beds and toiletries.
Farther east, in a warehouse on Kerper Boulevard in Dubuque, dozens of students maneuvered a love seat, several mattresses and a dresser into the back of a pickup driven by industrial technology teacher John Nickol.
The truck drove west toward a duplex in the Point neighborhood, followed by a van full of students, who emptied the pickup and ferried furniture inside. The duplex was clean, if currently barren, which wasn’t always the case, Nickol said.
“Sometimes, the kids aren’t necessarily going to the nicest places,” he said. “They start thinking they have it better than they thought they did, and then, they get to help.”
Many students got the idea, and most seemed in good spirits.
“It’s pretty nice,” said junior Drake Summers, who greeted patrons of the Bernard pantry with a “howdy.” “You get to meet a lot of people, and they’re usually friendly.”
For Addison, working to help others has become a calling.
“I want to be able to reach out to people, whether that’s volunteering or my job,” she said.
Jasper was working to keep more students engaged after the event by reviving the 100 Teens Who Care program, a youth organization that launched shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic but since had foundered.
Tyjuan Bailey, who lived at Davis Place apartment complex but came to the mobile pantry at Sheridan Village at his aunt’s heeding, hadn’t been to a food pantry in Dubuque before but was impressed by the effort.
“They had a lot of good stuff,” he said. “They were willing to help with clothes, medicine, everything.”
He said he would seek out the pantry in the future.
