FARLEY, Iowa — Police said a Dubuque man who led authorities on a chase with speeds of well over 100 mph Sunday reported that he was late for work when questioned upon being arrested.
Tadarrel Hargrove, 54, of 3714 Pennsylvania Ave., was arrested on a charge of eluding-more than 25 mph over the speed limit.
Court documents state that a Peosta police officer clocked Hargrove’s vehicle going 82 mph in a 65-mph zone on U.S. 20 at about 10:40 p.m. Sunday.
The officer pulled out and activated his lights and siren, but the vehicle continued pulling away, passing multiple vehicles while “weaving between the lanes.”
“I was traveling 115 mph and was unable to close the distance (approximately 100-150 yards) until Farley,” the officer reported.
That’s when Hargrove turned onto Jamesmeier Road and pulled into a business parking lot, documents state.
“Hargrove stated that he was running late to work and did not see me behind him,” the officer reported.
The man later admitted that he should have pulled over, documents state.
Hargrove also was cited with speeding and failure to have a valid driver’s license.