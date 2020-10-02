News in your town

Police: Intoxicated driver leads authorities on high-speed chase in Dubuque

In effort to attract new families, Potosi considering pocket neighborhood

64 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; Delaware County's positivity rate 4th-highest in Iowa

$32,000 damage in shed fire in Dubuque County

Police: Dubuque parents arrested after 4 children regularly left alone in squalid home

Dubuque Fire Department recognized for treatment of heart attack patients

Pandemic leads to surge of interest in local online schools

NAACP, others back renaming Dubuque park in honor of historic Black residents

Chesney, King to hold 5 events in 1 day in Jo Daviess County

Vigil shines light on survivors of domestic violence

Weekend Buzz: 3 events to check out this weekend

COVID-19 outbreak at Delaware County nursing home climbs to 47 cases

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday)

76 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death in Dubuque Co. in 24 hours; 16 more cases in Delaware Co.

Area social service agency completes merger