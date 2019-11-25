EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Jeff Jansen might need to start wearing two watches.
The Peosta, Iowa, resident travels across the Illinois border each day to manage his business, Van’s Liquor Store, in East Dubuque. But with Illinois lawmakers considering eliminating the practice of daylight saving time, the simple act of getting to work on time could become a complicated affair.
“I have no idea what I would do,” Jansen said. “I would basically be gaining and losing an hour of my day, every day. It would be pretty weird.”
Illinois Senate Bill 533 proposes that Illinois residents move their clocks forward by one hour in March 2020 and never change them back again, effectively ending the practice of daylight saving time.
The bill received overwhelming support in the state Senate, where it passed, 44-2. It is now being deliberated in the Illinois House of Representatives.
If the bill is adopted, federal lawmakers still must sign off on it. However, it wouldn’t be the first time they have done so, having previously exempted Hawaii and Arizona from the practice.
But Illinois’ neighboring states show no signs of following suit, potentially creating complications.
“I certainly share the concerns that many people have,” said Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, who represents Jo Daviess County. “It would create issues for people commuting from East Dubuque to Dubuque and vice-versa.”
Chesney said he still is undecided about whether he will support the bill, stressing that he wants to examine it closely.
Daylight saving time was adopted in 1918 with the passing of the Standard Time Act. However, federal lawmakers quickly abolished the practice.
But daylight saving time returned in 1966 via the Uniform Time Act.
East Dubuque City Manager Loras Herrig agrees that daylight saving time should go. However, he said a state-by-state approach will only create more problems for border communities.
“It would be very confusing for everybody,” said Herrig, who lives in Bellevue, Iowa. “For communities on the border like East Dubuque, it’s just going to create problems for residents who are trying to keep track of what time is correct.”
Those issues could have an economic impact as well.
A select number of bars in East Dubuque are allowed to stay open until 3:30 a.m., an hour-and-a-half longer than bars in Dubuque. That draws many Dubuque residents to downtown East Dubuque on weekends.
If the practice of daylight saving time is revoked in Illinois, those same bars would only be open 30 minutes longer than Dubuque bars for half the year.
“Those bar owners pay extra to have that advantage, so a change like that would definitely be a point of contention,” Herrig said. “Are we then going to have to allow them to stay open until 4:30 a.m.? I don’t know.”
Jansen said he would likely be forced to change his business hours to conform with Iowa time, since much of his business comes from Iowa residents.
“I would need to mirror Iowa time,” Jansen said. “I could only hope that Iowa would eventually follow suit.”