DARLINGTON, Wis. — Authorities said a Darlington teen stole a UTV earlier this week, only to crash it into a building.
Hunter L. Butteris, 18, was arrested at about 7:35 p.m. Monday on charges of theft of property valued between $5,000 and $10,000, carrying an electric weapon and criminal damage to property, according to a press release issued Wednesday by Darlington Police Chief Jason King.
It stated that Butteris stole the utility vehicle from a business on Washington Street, but that he crashed into a nearby building while trying to make his getaway. Butteris was transported to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington for treatment of his injuries.
King said Butteris was armed with a stun gun at the time of the incident. The police chief said such a weapon only can be carried if a person has a license to carry a concealed weapon, which Butteris did not.