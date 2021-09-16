More than a dozen farms and businesses are participating in an annual event touring event held by the Northeast Iowa Tourism Association.

The Northeast Iowa Farm Crawl is set for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18-19, unless noted.

Participating stops along the event route include:

  • Peake Orchard, 323 North Line Drive, Waukon, peakeorchards.com.
  • WW Homestead Dairy, 850 Rossville Road, Waukon, 563-568-4950, wwhomesteaddairy.com. (Crawl events Saturday only).
  • Mormann Dairy LLC, 1353 319th Ave. New Vienna, 563-542-0142 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday).
  • Plagman Barn Show Days, 28384 Garber Road Garber, 563-451-6064 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday).
  • Lenth Hereford Farms, 13690 130th St, Postville, 563-864-7703, lenthherefords.com (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday).
  • Country View Dairy, 15197 230th St. Hawkeye, 563-422-6109, countryviewdairy.com Tours 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, store open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days).
  • Euphoria Coffee, 124 E. Elm St., West Union, 563-422-0045, (8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday).
  • Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette, 563-362-2240, heavenwinery.com (noon to sunset Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday).
  • K & K Gardens, 108 E. Wilbur St. Hawkeye, 563-427-5373, kkgardens.com (9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days).
  • Unionland Feed & Food Market, 108 S. Walnut St., West Union, 563-422-5022, unionlandfeedfoodmarket.com (7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday).
  • Iowa’s Dairy Center/Northeast Iowa Dairy Foundation, 1527 Iowa 150 South, Calmar, 563-534-9957, iowadairycenter.com (Call to request a weekend appointment).
  • Pinter's Gardens and Pumpkins, 2475 Iowa 9, Decorah, pintersgardensandpumpkins.com (9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday).
  • Seed Savers Exchange, 3074 North Winn Road, Decorah, 563-382-5990, seedsavers.org (Call for hours).
  • Winneshiek Wildberry Winery, 1966 337th St., Decorah, wwwinery.com (11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday).
  • Frisky Fox Vineyard & Winery, 5295 70th St., Riceville, 507-951-9024, friskyfoxvineyard.com (10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday).
  • Norman Borlaug Boyhood Farm, 19518 200th St., Cresco, 563-547-3434, normanborlaug.org (Call for an appointment).

Guests should contact each participating farm or business before arriving and mask usage is encouraged.

Tags

Recommended for you