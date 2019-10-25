EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — About $4.2 million in state funds have been set aside for a pair of proposed flood control projects in East Dubuque.
The money is part of a $45 billion infrastructure plan signed by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker earlier this year. The far-reaching bill touches on every aspect of infrastructure, from passenger rail service to flood mitigation.
Proposed local projects include a home buyout program for East Dubuque residences in heavily flooded areas. Officials also hope to develop retention ponds to mitigate flooding along Wisconsin Avenue.
East Dubuque City Manager Loras Herrig said he proposed the two projects to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources earlier this year.
“Flooding has been an issue in East Dubuque for years,” Herrig said. “We’re working to try to do something about it.”
However, work on the projects still is a long way off.
Rick Pohlman, division manager of capital programs for the Illinois DNR’s water resources department, said additional studies need to be performed before final funding is approved. That process likely will take years.
“At this point, it’s very preliminary,” Pohlman said. “We have a process that we follow when we work with flood-control projects.”
That process includes conducting an extensive study to determine the economic impact, including an estimate of how much money will be saved due to less-frequent flooding.
Pohlman said it could take as long as four years before work would begin on the projects. While money has been set aside, more oversight is required before funds are released.
He noted that the lengthy timetable for the project is largely because of a backlog of projects already being developed by the water resources department.
Herrig said the home buyout program would focus on a part of town known as “Shore Acres.” Herrig said these homes are flooded often, and earlier this year, many of them experienced extensive flooding for three months straight.
“A lot of people are tired of battling it,” Herrig said. “They are subject to recurrent flooding.”
About 40 homes fall within the proposed buyout area. Herrig said homes acquired by the city would be torn down.
The second project would see the installation of retention ponds to reduce flooding that occurs on Wisconsin Avenue during heavy rainfalls.
Herrig said he submitted a 2015 study to Illinois DNR officials detailing recommendations that were made for reducing flooding on Wisconsin Avenue.
Herrig said the street acts as a water channel during heavy rains, making it nearly impassable. Retention ponds would help reduce the volume of water rushing down the road.
“We want to be able to control the water runoff,” Herrig said. “We can trap this water and control it so we don’t get that usual torrent of water.”
Herrig said the state setting aside money for the project is a positive sign. He hopes to work with officials to bring the proposals to fruition.