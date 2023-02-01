Dubuque County is participating in a pilot project letting residents receive text messages about court proceedings.
The Iowa Judicial Branch announced in a press release that Dubuque County is among several counties participating in the project. Residents who choose to participate in the free project can receive message reminders about their upcoming court dates or payment plan due dates.
“We hope these text reminders help people avoid the additional consequences of missing an important court date or payment,” State Court Administrator Robert Gast said in the release. “We are testing the effectiveness of the two services before deciding whether to take it statewide.”
The other participating counties are Shelby, Sioux, Polk, Marshall and Davis.
Recommended for you
Text message reminders will be sent seven days, three days and one day before a scheduled hearing, as well as five days and one day before a payment is due.
The hearing reminders are for criminal, simple misdemeanor and non-traffic cases, the release states. Reminders for the payment plan due dates are for disposed criminal, simple misdemeanor and traffic cases.
To sign up to receive the text messages, residents can text SUB and their case ID to 1-844-223-7995 for court dates and 1-844-226-1554 for payment plan due dates. Residents also can sign up for reminders in person at the county courthouse or by calling the clerk of court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.