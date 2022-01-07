MINERAL POINT, Wis. -- The Iowa County Sheriff's Department this afternoon released the names of two Mineral Point firefighters who were killed in the line of duty on Thursday.
Fire captain Brian C. Busch, 43, and firefighter James M. Ludlum, 69, were killed in a wreck early Thursday morning when their firetruck was hit by a semi-tractor trailer as they were responding to a crash.
According to a press release from the sheriff's office, Busch was driving the fire truck and Ludlum was a passenger. The two were responding to a reported crash scene on U.S. 151 between the Mineral Point exits, near mile marker 40.
Busch was attempting to turn into an emergency crossover when the firetruck was struck by a northbound semi-tractor trailer owned by Soren H. Miller Transportation of Delafield, and driven by James D. Morey, 80, of Waukesha.
The firetruck caught fire, and both firefighters died at the scene. Morey was not injured.
The Wisconsin State Patrol and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department are conducting a reconstruction of the crash, which is still under investigation.
"This is a loss that cannot be comprehended," the sheriff's office stated in a press release today.
Local emergency services departments paid their respects as a procession carried the bodies of Ludlum and Busch to the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison for an autopsy, returning to Dodgeville later today.
Vehicles from the Mineral Point Fire Department participated in the procession, with assistance from the Iowa County Sheriff's Office and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office traffic unit.