Youths frequently entered a vacant Victorian-era mansion in Dubuque 50 years ago, and authorities suspected a group of young people could have been to blame when a fire gutted the Nagle mansion in January 1973.
Built in 1893, the Iowa Street mansion once was the home of Thomas Connolly, an Irish-born manufacturer of carriages, wagons and sleighs in Dubuque. Connolly was among the civic leaders who encouraged the construction of Hotel Julien Dubuque. He died in the home on Dec. 28, 1903.
The home was owned by John Nagle but had stood vacant for years at the time of the 1973 fire.
The home remains standing, though a metal roof replaced the turret and other Victorian features following the fire. It sits adjacent to Jackson Park.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the fire in its Jan. 15, 1973, edition.
FIRE GUTS NAGLE MANSION
The imposing Nagle mansion at 1637 Iowa St. was gutted by fire this morning, and authorities were checking reports that the blaze may have been set by youths who were known to frequently enter the vacant structure.
Flames were shooting from the rear of the three-story home when Leo Molitor, who lives next door, was leaving for work about 6:30 a.m. Molitor phoned in the alarm and told his wife to awaken their children because sparks were endangering their home.
The fire apparently started in a first-floor room at the rear of the structure. It spread up through the second floor and into the attic and roof before being extinguished shortly after 8 a.m., according to Assistant Fire Chief John P. Kemps.
Kemps said he believes the fire may have been started by "hippies who stay in there."
An investigation is under way to determine whether the blaze was malicious or accidental, he said.
The home, built in 1893, is owned by John A. Nagle, of Dubuque, according to records in the city assessor's office. The building, valued at $30,000, has been vacant for many years.
Records at City Hall show that the structure had been posted by the city building department as being uninhabitable.
Several stained glass windows have been shattered by rock-throwing vandals, and neighbors said young people frequently roamed throughout the structure.
Mrs. Molitor said she saw three boys and two girls walking toward the rear of the home about 9 p.m. Sunday and she told them they'd better not go inside. She doesn't know if they did, however.
Officials at Interstate Power Company said this morning that electricity to the building had been turned off since December 1971, "because of vandalism."
It is not known whether Nagle had insurance on the structure or its contents. The rooms of the mansion were fashioned of several exquisite woods: The walls of the parlor and library on the first floor are a deep mahogany; the dining room and front hall are light oak; and the second-floor bedrooms are sycamore, maple and butternut.
