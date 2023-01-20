Youths frequently entered a vacant Victorian-era mansion in Dubuque 50 years ago, and authorities suspected a group of young people could have been to blame when a fire gutted the Nagle mansion in January 1973.

Built in 1893, the Iowa Street mansion once was the home of Thomas Connolly, an Irish-born manufacturer of carriages, wagons and sleighs in Dubuque. Connolly was among the civic leaders who encouraged the construction of Hotel Julien Dubuque. He died in the home on Dec. 28, 1903.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.