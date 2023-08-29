Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
FARLEY, Iowa — Authorities said a second person has been arrested in connection with a burglary at a Dubuque County middle school last month.
Derek K. Bailey, 19, of Farley, was arrested at 6:05 a.m. Saturday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree burglary.
Court documents state that Bailey and Marcus J. Walker, 19, of Farley, had broken into Drexler Middle School in Farley at about 1:40 a.m. July 30.
Walker was arrested Friday on a warrant charging third-degree burglary.
Documents state that surveillance footage shows two people went into several classrooms and took food and candy. They then put the items into a trash bag and left the school at about 2:40 a.m.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.