Dubuque police this afternoon released the name of a driver killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday on the city's south side.
Police say Margaret Coble, 78, of Dubuque, was crossing the southbound lanes of U.S. 151/61 from Lake Eleanor Road at about 3:40 p.m. Friday when her vehicle struck another vehicle heading south on the highway driven by Scott De Young, 58, of Hazel Green, Wis.
Coble was pronounced dead at the scene and De Young was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to a police press release.
No charges have been filed and police continue to investigate the crash, according to the release.
The crash created a large traffic backup that led to some secondary vehicle crashes. Motorists were asked to avoid the area if possible on Friday afternoon. Traffic resumed its normal pattern early Friday evening.