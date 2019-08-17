SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Dubuque Farmers Market, 7 a.m., near City Hall, 10-13th and Iowa streets. Open every Saturday from 7 to noon through September.
Mississippi Trails Hiking Club, meet at 2 p.m. at Washington Middle School back parking lot, on Lombard Street, to carpool to Bergfeld Pond.
Ski Bellevue (Wis.) Water Ski Show, 4 p.m., south of Lock and Dam No. 12 on the Mississippi River, 701 S. Riverview St.
Sunday
The Galena (Ill.) Territory Farmers Market, 8 a.m., The Owners’ Club, 200 Territory Drive. Variety of products from vendors, including those from local farms, and arts and crafts from local artisans.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Canaan James, 10 a.m., Coconut Cove, 1549 Bluff Road, Hazel Green, Wis.
HTMF, noon, Woodbine Golf Course, 123 Main St. Woodbine, Ill.
Ralph Kluseman, 1:30 p.m., Fergedaboudit Vineyard & Winery, 4595 W. Speer Road, Hanover, Ill.
Johnnie Walker Live, 2 p.m., Millennium Bar & Marina, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
Elizabeth Mary, 3 p.m., Coconut Cove, 1549 Bluff Road, Hazel Green, Wis.
Jake Bender, 3 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Theresa Rosetta, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Drew Hurn, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Meghan Davis, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
Statue of Liberty, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co.,
67 Main St.
Ron Lubbers, 7:30 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar and Grill.
Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles, 8 p.m., Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., Mississippi Moon Bar.
Gettin Into It With Max, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Illusions Midwest Drag Show, 10 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E.
Sunday
Triple Threat, 2 p.m., PromiseLand Winery, 39053 Great River Road, Guttenberg, Iowa.
Boots Hefel and Wayne Cook, 2 p.m., Potosi (Wis.) Brewery, 209 S. Main St.
Mississippi River Duo, 2 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Todd McDonough, 2 p.m., Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road.
Blues in the Vineyard with JazzQ, 3 p.m., Tabor Home Vineyards and Winery, 3570 67th St., Baldwin, Iowa.
Johnnie Walker, 3 p.m., Sunset Ridge Winery, 12615 U.S. 52.
Al Ronek, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
DESTINATIONS
Today
Walk with General Grant, 10 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. No reservations are needed.
LEARNING
Sunday
Financial Peace University, 3 p.m., Grandview United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. This nine-lesson course — taught by Dave Ramsey, Chris Hogan and Rachel Cruze — aims to help attendees work a plan to create a budget and avoid debt.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Alcoholic Anonymous: The Something New Group, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book, 6:30 p.m., Dickeyville (Wis.) village offices, 500 East Ave., east doors. Details: 608-331-0255.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor, room 6D. A 12-step group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon Missing Link, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, rooms 1A and 1B, Alateen (ages 12 and older) room 1H, Younger Alateen (ages 7-11) room 1E.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up, and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. Two jackpots: One pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.
Sunday
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.