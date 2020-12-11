CASCADE, Iowa — More than one decade ago, Shannon Frasher and her mom, Deb Kleitsch, started a small flower shop in a studio attached to Kleitsch’s home.
They were known for their fresh flower arrangements for weddings, funerals, prom and other gatherings. But over the years, Hollow Tree Gifts and Floral Shop, located off of U.S. 151 between Cascade and Monticello, continued to get busier and busier.
They hoped to expand and add more products, but a lack of space hindered their ability to do so. Now thanks to a local developer, their dreams of bolstering their business have come true.
“I am excited just because it is a new place and bigger,” Frasher said. “We will have more foot traffic, and there will be people coming in to see what we have. It is more convenient for people.”
Hollow Tree Gifts and Floral Shop will move into a new Cascade storefront at 319 First Ave. W early next year, Frasher said.
Jackie McAllister and her husband, Jake, recently purchased the downtown building and began renovating it. The former owner lived in it, and before that, it housed the business Born in a Barn, Jackie McAllister said.
“We are just trying to help beautify Cascade,” she said. “We own several other businesses in town, too. We want to help the downtown area.”
About eight years ago, she and her husband bought what is now her salon, located at 114 First Ave. W, and last year, they remodeled a rundown gas station, Lyons Service Center Towing and Recovery, 403 First Avenue W.
If their renovations allow businesses like Frasher’s to move into Cascade and succeed, they will continue developing, McAllister said.
“We like to fix up these buildings and do it quickly and in a timely manner,” she said. “It’s a fun project. It’s kind of a family-oriented project on top of it. We want to put a lot of work into it.”
Their three sons, Kasch, 12, Kobi, 11, and Keaton, 9, have helped fix up the new storefront.
McAllister said she is excited to see Hollow Tree Gifts and Floral move into the 1,815-square-foot space. They will use the top floor as a Vacation Rental By Owner business.
“If there are more businesses occupying these downtown buildings, there will be more people wanting to come to town,” she said. “It has some serious potential.”
Frasher said not only does their store make custom flower arrangements, but they also sell home decor, holiday gifts and other items.
“We are excited to come to town and be a part of the community,” she said. “It’s been a goal since we started this over 10 years ago.”