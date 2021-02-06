MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Jackson County man who accidentally shot himself, then blamed an “unknown” person was sentenced this week to probation.
As part of a plea deal, Thomas A. Detro, 21, of rural Maquoketa, pleaded guilty this week in Iowa District Court of Jackson County to reckless use of a firearm and filing a false report.
He was sentenced to two years of probation.
Deputies responded to a residence on Iowa 64 in rural Maquoketa at about 10:40 p.m. April 27 after receiving a report of a person with a gunshot wound.
“Initial statements from (Detro) and witnesses indicated that there were subjects outside the residence, and when Detro went outside to investigate, he was shot by an unknown subject, sustaining a gunshot wound to the right abdomen,” the release states.
Detro was taken by ambulance to Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa before being airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment.
The release states that additional interviews, an executed search warrant and an investigation at the scene revealed that Detro fabricated his initial story.
Detro admitted to walking outside with a revolver and firing “warning” shots into the ground before accidentally hitting himself with a third shot, the release states.